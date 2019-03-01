Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve: All measures will be taken to keep the city safe

national

He took charge as the new Commissioner of Police; Ex- Commissioner Subodh Jaiswal is the Director General of Police, Maharashtra

Sanjay Barve at the Mumbai Police Headquarters on Thursday, when he took charge as the new police commissioner. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Sanjay Barve, a 1987 batch IPS officer, took charge as the new commissioner of police, Mumbai, on Thursday. Former Police Commissioner Subodh Jaiswal is the new Director General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra, after Datta Padsalgikar's extension ended on Thursday. Barve was earlier Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

He has served the city as Deputy Commissioner of Police and as the Additional Director General. Barve has taken charge when the nation is on high alert after India's aerial strikes against terrorist havens in Pakistan, after the Pulwama terror attack last month.

Barve said, "All measures will be taken to keep the city safe. Internal vigilance is important. We shall be vigilant and expect the citizen to be alert and report any suspicious activity to us, so that we can intervene promptly."

He has assured that the safety and security of women and children in the city will be his top priority, besides bringing technological innovations for better cyber policing to combat future crimes tactfully.

1982-batch IPS officer Padsalgikar's tenure as Maharashtra DGP was supposed to end on August 31, 2018, but he was given an extension of three months in two parts. Padsalgikar also served the Intelligence Bureau before becoming the top Mumbai cop. Jaiswal has maintained a low profile and was with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in Delhi for nine years before taking charge as Mumbai police chief last year.

