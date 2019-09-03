Police conduct awareness campaign to curb incidents of mob violence

national

Police said that they have also put out posters informing people to keep away from spreading rumours

The police officials in Balrampur have reportedly initiated an awareness campaign to combat incidents of mob violence. According to a police source, teams comprising of female officials are meeting people in villages of Balrampur district in order to make them aware about the ill-effects of spreading rumours that leads to mob violence.

"There have been incidents of mob violence in some parts of the state due to rumours on child lifting. We have received instructions from higher officials to conduct an awareness campaign regarding this,” SP Balrampur Dev Ranjan Verma told ANI.

Since September 1, the women constables have been visiting the villages and spreading awareness against rumour-mongering. They have apprised the masses about legitimate actions to be taken in case of suspicion," Verma added.

The SP also added that the police have also put out posters informing people to keep away from spreading rumours. "We also have digital volunteers group in every police station. We are also promoting our campaign with the help of social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter etc," he further informed.

"It is showing positive results in Balrampur and this type of awareness campaign have been implemented in other districts of the state as well," he affirmed in a ANI report. Palturam, a BJP MLA from Balrampur said, "We have been witnessing in the past that how rumours about child lifting have caused panic among the people in some parts of the state."

Palturam informed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the state police to carry out an awareness campaign to prevent incidents of mob violence. "Balrampur is a very aware area, no one can spread any rumour to create a panic here. I also request media to inform about any rumour to police," Palturam added.

With inputs from ANI

