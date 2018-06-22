Police crackdown on two-wheelers on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

After action was initiated, officials say the numbers of two-wheeler riders have slowly started to reduce, officials said

Police crackdown

Two-wheelers were always banned on the 94-km Pune-Mumbai Expressway, but despite this, over the years, the menace of two-wheeler-riders on the E-way, specifically those driving in the wrong direction has been on the rise. Till some time ago, the police were going easy on these riders, most of whom were workers from malls, petrol pumps, toll nakas and locals from villages.

However, all this changed after two accidents on the e-way involving bikes last year. The highway safety patrol (HSP) has intensified the crackdown on two-wheeler riders. From January this year till June 10, 1,744 bike-riders were fined by them. The four spots where action was taken on the expressway were at Vadgaon (645 cases), Khandala (807 cases), Palaspe phata (256 cases) and Bhor Ghat (36 cases). The HSP police ensured that the riders were fined for not just driving on the wrong side, but also driving on a restricted road, said an official.

After action was initiated, officials say the numbers of two-wheeler riders have slowly started to reduce, officials said. Superintendent of police, Vijay Patil, said, "We have intensified action against two-wheelers as safety on the expressway is important and two-wheeler drivers pose a threat not just to themselves, but to others as well."

