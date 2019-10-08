Police cracks 9-year-old murder case of a man, arrested his wife and her lover

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A nine-year-old murder case where a man was killed and his remains were cut into pieces and spread on a road was solved by the Delhi police and two people were arrested in connection with the case.

The incident took place in 2011. The Delhi police's crime branch found out that the victim's wife and her lover had conspired to murder the man which they executed with the help of a driver.

According to a senior police officer, the main accused, Kamala along with the victim's wife, Shakuntala hatched a conspiracy to murder Ravi in 2011.

The police got a breakthrough in 2017 after they conducted a brain mapping test of the accused. The police had also conducted some inconclusive results of polygraph tests in 2012.

The police officer said to NDTV, "Main accused Kamal had a relationship with Shakuntala. In 2011, her marriage was fixed with a man called Ravi. She remained in contact with Kamal after the marriage. A month into the marriage, both hatched a conspiracy to kill Ravi."

As per plan, Shakuntala went to visit her sister along with her husband and invited her, Kamal to join them. They hailed the cab of the driver who was part of their plan and executed the murder during the journey", the officer said.

The accused had paid Rs 70000 to the driver. The victim's father registered a police complaint in 2011 and the case was transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

"The case completely changed in 2017 when we conducted a brain mapping test of the main accused and the driver. After confessing to murder in the brain mapping test, both Kamal and Shankutla absconded from home but Kamal was caught from Alwar," he said.

The main accused confessed during interrogation that they had initially buried the body in a pit at a construction site but later took it out and threw pieces of his body on the stretch from Alwar to Rewari, the police said.

The police have recovered 25 pieces of bones from the construction site where Ravi had been first buried. The police said that Shakuntala was pregnant and remains at large.

