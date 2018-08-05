Police order inquiry into issuance of police verification report to Mehul Choksi

national

And further, they were also examining its internal processes involved in the verification process to improve the existing system

Mehul Choksi

A day after the controversy surrounding police clearance to jeweller Mehul Choksi, the Mumbai police in a state have informed that they have ordered an enquiry in the matter of issuance of the Police Verification Report to Choksi. And further, they were also examining its internal processes involved in the verification process to improve the existing system.

As per Mumbai police, "Mehul Choksi was issued an Indian Passport no. Z3396732 on 10/09/2015 valid till 09/09/2025. The above passport was issued under the Tatkal category. As no Police Verification required status was granted by RPO, Mumbai, no PVR was generated from Mumbai Police." Mehul Choksi left India on January 1, 2018 from international airport, Mumbai.

While an FIR was registered against Choksi by CBI on January 31 and Choksi's passport was revoked by regional passport office (RPO,) Mumbai on February 23, 2018.

The Issuance of Police Clearance Certificate:- On 23/02/2017, Mr. Mehul Choksi had applied for getting Police Clearance Certificate to RPO, Mumbai. On 24/02/2017, Personal Particular Form was downloaded by Malabar Hill Police Station for police verification.

On 10/03/2017, Malabar Hill Police Station submitted a report that there were no criminal antecedents against Choksi, after checking the Criminal Antecedents and Information System (CAIS) used in the Mumbai Police Commissionerate for checking the criminal record of an applicant in its jurisdiction. The system will only reflect the applicant's name if he has been arrested in any offence. It was on 14/03/2017, Passport Branch, SB-I1, CID, Mumbai had forwarded the said report to RPO, Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates