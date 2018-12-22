Police question one over Raheem Sterling abuse allegations

football

The incident involving the 24-year-old occurred at Stamford Bridge on December 8 during City's 2-0 defeat

Raheem Sterling

British police have interviewed a person under caution following the alleged racist abuse of Raheem Sterling during Manchester City's defeat by Chelsea earlier this month.

The incident involving the 24-year-old occurred at Stamford Bridge on December 8 during City's 2-0 defeat. A spokesman for London's Metropolitan Police said, "Officers are reviewing footage and CCTV to determine whether any offences have been committed. There have been no arrests. One person has been interviewed."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever