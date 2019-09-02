Police recover 197 kg marijuana in joint operation with BSF

crime

The police have registered a case, and have launched a search operation for the culprit

Police & Border Security Force (BSF) seized 197 kg of Ganja (Cannabis) from an ambulance in Kadamtala, North Tripura. Pic/ANI

North Tripura:

In a joint operation with the state's border with Assam along with the Border Security Force (BSF), police have recovered 197 kilograms of dry marijuana (ganja) from an ambulance. "There was specific information about an ambulance being used for the last few days for illegal transportation of ganja. The packets of dry ganja were hidden in various cavities in the vehicle. The weight of the recovered ganja is 197 kilogram," said officer-in-charge of the Kadamtala police station, Krishnadhan Sarkar on Sunday.

According to news agency, he, however, added that the driver and other occupants of the ambulance managed to flee when they were intercepted. The police have registered a case, and have launched a search operation for the culprits.

With inputs from ANI

