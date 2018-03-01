Police shoots dead two rowdies in Madurai

Two history sheeters were shot dead on Thursday by police in the temple city of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, officials said

Chennai: Two history sheeters were shot dead on Thursday by police in the temple city of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, officials said.

A police team swooped down at a house in Sikkandar Chavadi on a tip-off about some history sheeters staying there and asked Karthik alias Saguni Karthik and Muthu Irulandi to surrender.

Police said one of them was armed with a pistol, and was about to fire when the policemen shot both of them.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever