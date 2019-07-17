Police: Two arrested for raping 14-year-old in Kathua

crime

The medical examination report of the girl is awaited and her statement has been recorded before a magistrate

Representational image

Jammu: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at her residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, police stated on Wednesday. The accused identified as Babu Din and Mohammad Iqbal, both hailing from Sadrota-Lohai Malhar village, were arrested on Tuesday by the police after the girl's father registered a complaint alleging that the duo had raped his daughter last week while she was alone at home, a police official said.

He said a case has been filed against Iqbal and Din under relevant sections of the law, including the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The medical examination report of the girl is awaited and her statement has been recorded before a magistrate, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident, a minor girl consumed poison after she was allegedly raped by a man in the Gagha area. The girl has been hospitalised and her condition is said to be stable, they added. The girl had gone missing and when she reached home, she told family members that she, on the pretext of marriage, was kidnapped by her neighbour Modassir Ansari from Gajpur Bazar and allegedly raped her with the help of his friends Akhtar and Atiullah, police said.

Later she tried to end her life by consuming poison, they said. A case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her mar­riage) and 376 (rape) of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Ansari at Gagha police station on Thursday, SSP Sunil Kumar Gupta said. Akthar and Atiuallh were also booked under sections 363 and 366 of the IPC and under the POCSO Act, he said.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates