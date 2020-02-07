Policemen beat photojournalist outside Mumbai Bagh protest site

A senior photojournalist, Ashish Raje, out on assignment for mid-day, was assaulted by police officers at Mumbai Bagh in Nagpada, where he had gone to cover the ongoing anti-CAA protests on Thursday. The incident happened around 3 pm when Raje, waiting outside the barricade, crossed over to let a group of women pass — only to be assaulted by the cops.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has taken cognisance of the incident. The Mumbai Bagh protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Morland Road completed 12 days on Thursday.



Baton wounds on his thigh

On Thursday evening, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar Gandhi, was expected to visit the protest. There was also speculation that the protest may end in the evening. "It was a day full of activity and I went there around 3 pm. After clicking some pictures, I and another photojournalist took a break and came out of the lane," Raje said.

A senior photojournalist Mr. Ashish Raje, working with @mid_day, has been manhandled by Mumbai police officials. He was on official assignment in #Nagpada. Request @OfficeofUT to look into this. @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/U9lL1B49cf — Diwakar Sharma (@DiwakarSharmaa) February 6, 2020

"I was going back to the protest when, at the barricade marking the entrance, two young male officers demanded my ID card. I was carrying a backpack and a camera lens so it was a little difficult to get the ID from my wallet, which was in my pant's back pocket. While I was doing that, a few women trying to enter and some wanting to leave had gathered around the gate. To give them space, I crossed over with my wallet in hand," explained Raje. "The cops then began shoving me to the other side. When I protested, one cop slapped me four to five times, while another hit my leg with a baton. This went on for 60 to 90 seconds," Raje said. "My glasses broke, I somehow managed to save my camera," Raje said. "I am clueless as to what made them so angry to beat me mercilessly."



Raje protecting his camera

Other photojournalists called senior police officials present nearby, including Senior Inspector of Nagpada police, Shalini Sharma. When questioned by Sharma, the officers claimed that they were trying to get Raje out because he kicked them. Sharma rubbished the claims and asked Raje and other journalists to share their story. After a video of the incident went viral, additional commissioner of police (central region) Veeresh Prabhu assured Raje of action. The Mumbai Press Club raised the issue with Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

"Just got to know about the way Ashish Raje (media photographer of Mumbai press club) was manhandled by the police.This is an appalling act & I will personally look into the inquiry of this matter. Strict disciplinary action shall be taken against those involved. @mumbaipressclub," Deshmukh tweeted.



Addl CP (central region) Veeresh Prabhu is conducting an enquiry into the incident

Earlier in the day, when approached by a delegation of journalists' associations, he apologised for the incident and similar atrocities against journalists by the police. He has also instructed Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve to meet representatives of journalists.

A medical test at JJ Hospital revealed injuries on Raje's left thigh and on the ring finger of the left hand.

Mumbai Press Club's statement

The Mumbai Press Club in a statement said, "The Mumbai Press Club condemns the brutal police atrocity against its member Ashish Raje who was on assignment at Nagpada where anti-CAA sit-in is being held. Two police officers slapped Raje in the face and also hit him with a lathi for no reason, injuring him very badly.

"We condemn the violence against the journalist, especially this act by the people who are supposed to uphold the law of the land and not violate it. Journalists aren't criminals to be treated with this kind of brutality.

"We demand that the home department go beyond holding a probe and give the lawless officers a punishment that should prove detrimental for others who resort to similar acts.

"We reiterate that the journalist fraternity isn't the enemy of police but has always proved supplementary to the force that maintains law and order. We urge Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to intervene immediately and ensure that the culprits are brought to book and punished."

