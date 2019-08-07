Polish actress Natalia Janoszek to make her Bollywood debut with Chicken Curry Law

bollywood

Natalia Janoszek in Chicken Curry Law

Polish actress Natalia Janoszek is all set for her Bollywood debut. Excited about the same, Natalia will be marking her debut with a Hindi feature film, Chicken Curry Law. The young actress will be sharing screen space with talented actors like Ashutosh Rana and Makarand Deshpande in the movie.

Natalia will portray the role of a foreign national travelling to India looking to earn a livelihood. But she is brutally raped, and her fight for justice and her experience with the Indian legal system forms the crux of the film's narrative. Chicken Curry Law sheds light on the deep-rooted social issue of women's safety in the country, and Natalia's uphill battle with the law, politics, corruption and violation of human rights.

Talking about her role, Natalia said, "I am excited for the release of this film as it is a highly relevant topic in today's times not just in India but all over the world. I am sure it will create a social impact. It was a big opportunity for me to work with reputed Indian actors like Ashutosh Rana and Makarand Deshpande. I had googled them before coming to India, their filmography and experience intimidated me at the beginning but when I met them in person they were exceptionally accommodating and guided me throughout the filming process."

Speaking about roping in Natalia for the role, Shekhar Sirrin said, "I think Natalia is a very gifted actor and a very brave woman. Coming to a new country and delivering on a role like this can be quite a task. She was far away from home and working on a sensitive subject like this - playing a rape victim who fights for justice can be taxing for any woman. We tried to handhold her as much as possible."

Shekhar Sirrin's directorial debut, Chicken Curry Law is being released by Panorama Studios International all over India on August 9, 2019. Ashutosh Rana and Makarand Deshpande play lead roles in the film.

Ashutosh Rana will also be seen in a web series called Chhatrasal, where he plays the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Talking about his new web series, Rana told IANS, "He is one of the biggest figures of Indian history. If you talk about Mughal dynasty then in that period, there were only two figures who were really vital - one of them is Akbar because of his ideology and another one is Aurangzeb. People don't remember rulers who ruled the country before and after them."

