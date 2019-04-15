Political tussle stalls bamboo factory in deprived Gadchiroli

national

The bamboo tiles manufacturing unit, initiated by former Congress MP, was pulled up for flouting norms by sitting MP Ashok Nete

Locals show the end product - bamboo tiles - which was to be manufactured by the tribal cooperative society

The classic political promise of generating employment has turned ugly for the tribals in Gadchiroli as a bamboo tile manufacturing unit set up a former MP is stuck in political brickbats for years. The unit that would have given employment to jobless locals and earned the cooperative society running it over R100 crore annually once production picked pace is stuck thanks to the Congress and BJP leaders fighting over it. While Congress' Dr Namdeo Usendi took the initiative of setting up the unit, sitting BJP MP Ashok Nete initiated an inquiry into its setting up, alleging flouting of norms.

To be called Gadchiroli Zilla Adivasi Bamboo Prakriya Sahakari Sanstha "the unit would have directly generated employment for 400 people and supported over 500 bamboo farmers, said Dr Usendi, adding, "The pilot project was sanctioned in February 2014. Bamboo tiles are in high demand in a number of South Asian countries, he said.

Vinayak Wadiva of Gadchiroli was appointed as the CEO of the unit. "Half of the machinery worth crores of rupees has been imported from Taiwan in China but is simply lying inside the shed for the past couple of years," he said. Also, the warranty period of the machinery which hasn't been used yet has already expired. "An additional amount of R10 crore sanctioned by the government recently is still lying in the Gadchiroli district administration treasury," said Wadiva.

Vinayak Wadiva of Gadchiroli was keen to start the bamboo tile manufacturing unit and was appointed the CEO. Pics/Suresh Karkera

Locals claimed that the land was acquired on a lease basis for a period of 99 years by Dr Usendi, but it was not in his name. "Operations were to be conducted under the Sahakari Sanstha's banner but the local BJP leaders objected to the project before work could begin," Saple alleged.

Legislation hampers industry

Sandip Lanjewar, a social activist from Gadchiroli said that there is an abundance of raw materials here but the Forest Conservation Act and The Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act make things difficult. "Nearly 36 per cent of the people here are unemployed here and most recruitment is in the police force, but unfortunately, the district lacks any major industry," Lanjewar said.

Sitting BJP MP Ashok Nete rubbished the claims of having stalled the bamboo unit and instead alleged Usendi of creating an eyewash to garner votes and pocket close to R20 crores. "I have done the actual ground work in the last five years including a special sanction of R15,000 crore for various rail projects to connect Gadchiroli with neighboring states. We have already begun land acquisitions. The road connectivity of Gadchiroli with national highways is being strengthened. Once this is done, it will open the doors for industrial development here," he added. Dr Usendi, however, said that an inquiry into the setting up of the Sahakari Sanstha found no anomalies.

Rs 15,000 cr

Special sanction received by MP Nete for rail projects

Rs 100 cr

Annual output the unit could have generated

