Ponniyin Selvan poster: First glimpse of Aishwarya Rai-starrer out; Abhishek Bachchan can't keep calm!

The first poster of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's comeback Tamil film has finally been released and Aish fans are super excited. The Mani Ratnam-directorial is a historical drama and fans can't wait to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's avatar in the film.

Speaking about fans being excited, another person who's excited about Aish's Tamil comeback is hubby Abhishek Bachchan! After a fan club shared the poster of Ponniyin Selvan on Twitter, junior Bachchan, too, commented on it. Here's how the conversation took place; also check out the poster of Ponniyin Selvan:

The first glimpse of #PonnyinSelvan already has me so excited. Imagine the day we get Aishwarya’s first look, I swear I’ll pass out. pic.twitter.com/bZFA9aOL3B — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) January 2, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan replied to the tweet saying, "Me too" with a wink smiley.

Me too. ð — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 2, 2020

Several fans of Aishwarya and Abhishek responded to the tweet as well. One Twitter user wrote, "Me just holding my breath....think will keep some chill pill beside me...won't b able to contain my excitement" while another wrote, "AB, You are so lucky! If any of us were in your place, we would be in a coma every time we saw her!"

Speaking about working with Mani Ratnam again, Aishwarya had said in a media interaction, "It is definitely an experience I'm looking forward to for multiple reasons. Mani is my guru and he is one of the most amazing and brilliant directors of our country."

The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical novel, Ponniyin Selvan. It traces the early days of Raja Chola I of the Chola dynasty who ruled medieval south India.

