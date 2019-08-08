Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F wraps up debut film Jawaani Jaaneman

bollywood

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is a romantic comedy-drama, which also features Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in pivotal roles among others

Pooja Bedi with daughter Alaia

Alaia F is already a social media sensation, even before the release of her Bollywood debut Jawaani Jaaneman. The film features Tabu and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles among others. The film, which is a romantic comedy-drama, is directed by Nitin Kakkar.

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. has completed shooting for her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman, and to share the excitement, she shared the news on Instagram. "Gratitude and excitement is all I feel. It'S a wrap for me on 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. Thank you, thank you, thank you! I couldn't have asked for anything more."

This year is going to be a busy one for Saif Ali Khan. Apart from this film, the 48-year-old is currently busy preparing for his role as a 'naga sadhu' for his upcoming film Laal Kaptaan. He will also be seen essaying the character of cop Sartaj Singh in the second season of the much-awaited crime thriller web series 'Sacred Games 2'. His character in the series is on a mission to uncover a terror attack in Mumbai in 25 days.

Tabu, on the other hand, was last seen in the rom-com De De Pyar De where she shared screen space with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The actress is riding high on the success of her last two releases - Andhadhun and De De Pyaar De.

Talking about her debut, Alaia F said in an interview with mid-day: "The story focuses on a family with a millennial mindset, and we couldn't think of a better pair to bring this alive. The chemistry that Saif and Tabu share is exceptional. Nitin sir has the knack to tell stories in the most relatable manner. The film will resonate with the audience as it has moments that we experience on a day-to-day basis."

"I'm one of those who love to over-prepare, and am hence leaving for London a week in advance. I want to get into the skin of my character and study the script better. I'm working with established artistes who I admire, so I'm understandably nervous. To ease those nerves, Nitin sir thought it would [be apt] for me to observe things on set before I have to go in front of the camera," the newbie concluded.

