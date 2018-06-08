Pooja Chopra in Akash Goila's next

"I have known Akash for long and when he discussed this project with me, I knew I had to be a part of it," said Pooja Chopra

Pooja Chopra

"Aiyaary" fame Pooja Chopra is all set for her next big project with Akash Goila, whose last directorial venture was a short film "Dum Dum Dumroo" starring Sanaya Irani. The budding director has roped in Pooja for his next project which is going to be his first digital feature film.

"I have known Akash for long and when he discussed this project with me, I knew I had to be a part of it. This film is a rare gem and this kind of cinema comes far in-between so you can't let go of such an opportunity.

"I'm very sure that this film will leave an impression like his last film 'Dum Dum Dumroo," Pooja said during a promotional interview. Akash made his directorial debut with Vinay Pathak starrer "Dark Brew".

