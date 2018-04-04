Pooja Dhingra's latest inspiration comes from Sonam Kapoor's iconic look

A Ralph and Russo creation that Sonam Kapoor wore with absolute elan at the Cannes Film Fest, inspired Pooja Dhingra to create this limited-edition Magnum ice cream aptly named Cannes Cascade



Sonam Kapoor

Following the buzz around the delectable Lisa Haydon - inspired Magnum creation from last week, the next masterpiece from Magnum X Pooja Dhingra is inspired by Dhingra's close friend, Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor.

A Ralph and Russo creation that the fashionista wore with absolute élan at the Cannes Film Fest, inspired Pooja to create this limited-edition Magnum ice cream aptly named 'Cannes Cascade'. A wholesome dip in white fondant with delicately crafted edible flowers showered with some sparkle dust and gold pearls, this exquisite creation is what stylish, edible dreams are made of!

It's where Sonam Kapoor's statuesque elegance meets Pooja's grand vision of decadent craftsmanship that is Magnum. "Sonam Kapoor is one of India's most stylish women. Her style is as unique on the red carpet as it is off. This Magnum creation is an attempt to replicate her extraordinary Cannes look and I hope she loves this Magnum creation as much as I enjoyed crafting it," said Pooja Dhingra, Founder Le15 Patisserie.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever