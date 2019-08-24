Pooja Hegde, Diana Penty, Tara Sutaria walk the ramp on day 4 of LFW 2019

bollywood-fashion

"Mohenjo Daro" actress Pooja wore a purple lehenga choli with intricate mint green-coloured meenakari detailing, and a contrasting silver dupatta. She completed her look with a glossy makeup and open beach wavy hair

Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde displays a collection by Designer Jayanti Reddy at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, in Mumbai. Pics/PTI

Bollywood actresses Pooja Hegde, Diana Penty and Tara Sutaria on Friday walked the ramp on Day 4 of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. Pooja turned showstopper for designer Jayanti Reddy while Diana and Tara closed the shows for Riddhi Mehra and veteran Ritu Kumar, respectively.

Bollywood actress Diana Penty walks the ramp showcasing the collection of designer Ridhi Mehra at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 in Mumbai

The model-turned-actress who returned to the runway said her journey from the ramp to films and to ramp again had made it a "full circle". On her look, she said: "I would definitely choose a similar look as it gives a modern twist to the traditional outfit."

Diana wore an ivory lehenga that had a lot of surface texturing and pearl embellishment with a matching blouse and dupatta. Tara, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, walked the ramp donning a boho look. She wore a slip dress with white, full-sleeved blouse, layered with long tassles, and knee-length black boots.

