Pooja Hegde gets into action mode with Sajid Nadiadwala's next

Pooja Hegde has already caught the eye of the Hindi film industry with rumours of her being signed for a three-film deal by producer Sajid Nadiadwala

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hedge made her big Bollywood debut in 2016 and is already working with some of the industry's biggest names including Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar this early in her career.

The actress maybe immensely popular down south but has already caught the eye of the Hindi film industry with rumours of her being signed for a three-film deal by producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Sources suggest that one of the movies that she has signed with the production banner is an action genre. Informs a source, "For the first time, Pooja will be seen stepping out of her comfort zone and will be seen performing some cool action moves in the film."

"The movie that Pooja is apparently going to start work on is said to be loosely based on the Hollywood fantasy thriller, Tomb Raider (2001) starring Angelina Jolie in the lead role," the source adds.

Last month, Pooja revealed that she has bagged a Bollywood film, but it is yet to be announced by producers. Pooja has done Telugu films such as Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Sakshyam, Rangasthalam, Duvvada Jagannadham, and Oka Laila Kosam

Pooja Hegde made her debut in the 2016 Hrithik Roshan-starrer Mohenjo Daro. She will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Ran Dagubatti in Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 4 in 2019.

