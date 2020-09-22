Pooja Hegde is 'not practicing social distancing'; here's why

Housefull 4 actor Pooja Hegde resumed shooting for the Most Eligible Bachelor, co-starring Akhil Akkineni. They are the only ones on the set not maintaining social distancing nor wearing face shields while shooting for the romantic comedy. "You would not recognise us in the film if we wore masks," quips Hegde. Shooting for the Telugu film is on in Hyderabad.

She wrote, "The only two people on set not social distancing in an attempt to shoot a romantic-comedy in corona times. What a feeling to get back to work finally! Life moves on and it feels great. Ps: I promise we are the only ones without a mask on otherwise you wouldn't recognise us in the film." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

Hegde seems to be building a solid fan base for herself in the Southern market. She's already doing a film called Radhe Shyam with Prabhas that was announced recently. And she has also come on board for Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

This drama is directed by Farhad Samji, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and is slated to release on Eid 2021. Hegde made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro with Hrithik Roshan.

