Pooja Hegde on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Nervous about working with Salman Khan

After a promising debut in Bollywood with Mohenjo Daro (2016), Pooja Hegde has her eyes trained on the Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The level of comfort she may have developed with Khan following their interactions in social gatherings may not necessarily translate on set, says Hegde, adding, "One has to up their game when working with Salman. He has been working for years, so I am nervous. Working with stars may be intimidating, but it is a learning experience for an actor [like myself]. The script is cool and funny."

While shooting was to roll in August, she admits the ongoing situation has played mischief with the schedule and she isn't aware of the revised schedule.

Farhad Samji's directorial venture is among the Bollywood films she is juggling with projects from the South. "Balancing films from two industries is not easy. You have to juggle schedules in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and overseas. At one time, I had to hire a private jet to meet deadlines. I believe doing one film is easy because you get to sink your teeth into a character. Taking to different characters every 10 days, like I do, is also a challenge."

