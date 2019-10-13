Poonam Mahajan shares Instagram photo after 'Chai pe charcha' in Vile Parle

Poonam Mahajan not only had tea but also interacted with her 'special friend' outisde the tea stall. Pic/Instagram Poonam Mahajan

Member of Parliament and BJP politician Poonam Mahajan recently visited the popular Gokul Tea Stall in Vile Parel for a refreshing cup of tea. Mahajan, who is active on Instagram and is known for sharing cute, adorable and touching posts, this time shared a simple, thereby giving her fans a glimpse into her personal life.



A screengrab of Poonam Mahajan's Insta story

Poonam Mahajan, who never fails to share her family's success stories, get-togethers or aww-dorable pictures with her family, paid a visit to Gokul Tea Stall, which is one of the most popular tea stalls in Vile Parle. While sharing the picture as an Insta post, Mahajan captioned the picture as 'Sunday morning and Gokul's best tea' and tagged the location of the place.

The 38-year-old minister donned a basic red kurta and paired it with white cotton pants. Mahajan rocked the simple yet chic look by leaving her tresses open and captioned her picture with a hashtag Parlekar. Mahajan shared another pictuer as her Instagram story where the BJP minister can be seen interacting with her special friends outside the tea stall.



A screengrab of Poonam Mahajan's Insta story

Wonder who the special friend is? Well, Mahajan, who is an animal lover was seen interacting with a stray cat as she captioned the picture, "My friend outside the tea stall". Mahajan shared another picture where the Member of Parliament (MP) was seen sipping hot chai as she captioned the picture with hashtag, 'Chai Pe Charcha'!

This isn't the first time that Mahajan has visited Vile Parle and shown her love for the place. During the month of September, Mahajan visited the iconic Lokmanya Seva Sangh Tilak Mandir temple in order to offer her prayers, as a part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. While sharing the picture as an Insta post, Mahajan captioned the picture as 'Tradition of 100 years', and tagged the location of the place.



A screengrab of Poonam Mahajan's Insta story

For her visit to the iconic temple, Mahajan donned a yellow saree and paired it with a red blouse. She rocked the traditional look by leaving her tresses open and captioned her picture with a hashtag Parlekar.

