Poonam Mahajan shares Instagram photo after 'Chai pe charcha' in Vile Parle
Poonam Mahajan, who represents the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency, visited Gokul Tea Stall in Vile Parle and and shared a picture from her visit
Member of Parliament and BJP politician Poonam Mahajan recently visited the popular Gokul Tea Stall in Vile Parel for a refreshing cup of tea. Mahajan, who is active on Instagram and is known for sharing cute, adorable and touching posts, this time shared a simple, thereby giving her fans a glimpse into her personal life.
A screengrab of Poonam Mahajan's Insta story
Poonam Mahajan, who never fails to share her family's success stories, get-togethers or aww-dorable pictures with her family, paid a visit to Gokul Tea Stall, which is one of the most popular tea stalls in Vile Parle. While sharing the picture as an Insta post, Mahajan captioned the picture as 'Sunday morning and Gokul's best tea' and tagged the location of the place.
The 38-year-old minister donned a basic red kurta and paired it with white cotton pants. Mahajan rocked the simple yet chic look by leaving her tresses open and captioned her picture with a hashtag Parlekar. Mahajan shared another pictuer as her Instagram story where the BJP minister can be seen interacting with her special friends outside the tea stall.
A screengrab of Poonam Mahajan's Insta story
Wonder who the special friend is? Well, Mahajan, who is an animal lover was seen interacting with a stray cat as she captioned the picture, "My friend outside the tea stall". Mahajan shared another picture where the Member of Parliament (MP) was seen sipping hot chai as she captioned the picture with hashtag, 'Chai Pe Charcha'!
This isn't the first time that Mahajan has visited Vile Parle and shown her love for the place. During the month of September, Mahajan visited the iconic Lokmanya Seva Sangh Tilak Mandir temple in order to offer her prayers, as a part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. While sharing the picture as an Insta post, Mahajan captioned the picture as 'Tradition of 100 years', and tagged the location of the place.
A screengrab of Poonam Mahajan's Insta story
For her visit to the iconic temple, Mahajan donned a yellow saree and paired it with a red blouse. She rocked the traditional look by leaving her tresses open and captioned her picture with a hashtag Parlekar.
Also Read: Poonam Mahajan's adorable post on son's 15th birthday will melt your heart
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Poonam Mahajan, daughter of late Pramod Mahajan, is quite a renowned politician but is also a doting mother to her daughter Avika. Just like her mother, Avika too is dynamic, full of life and always smiling. Avika also has traits similar to her mom, Poonam Mahajan.
-
In pic: Mother-daughter duo Poonam Mahajan and Avika have their fan moment with Dora the explorer!
-
From taking part in festivals to supporting her mother during the 2019 Lok Sabha election, from vacationing together to watching their favourite team play football, Avika has always been her mom, Poonam Mahajan's bestie. In the pic, mother-daughter duo Poonam and Avika are seen making the Venn diagram as Poonam captions it: A Venn diagram of mother & daughter!
-
In pic: The Venn diagram made by mother-daughter duo Poonam Mahajan and Avika.
-
In pic: Poonam Mahajan enjoys her holidays with her daughter Avika in Germany as she captions the pic: When you see your childhood in your children.
-
Following the footsteps of her mother Poonam Mahajan, six-year-old Avika actively takes part in social causes and also celebrates every festival with much enthusiasm and excitement.
In pic: Mother-daughter duo Poonam Mahajan and Avika celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.
-
This beautiful picture shared by Poonam Mahajan is proof enough that the mother-daughter duo, Poonam and Avika are huge football fans and enjoy watching and supporting their favourite team FC Barcelona.
-
Poonam Mahajan who is known for winning hearts on social media with her cute, adorable and touching posts, shared this adorable picture of her daughter Avika and son Aadya with her mom Rekha Mahajan. While sharing the pic, Poonam captioned it: Life is fabulous because of these 3 angels. Thank you, Aai. Thank you, my babies!
-
During the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, while Poonam Mahajan created waves by winning the Mumbai North Central, on the other hand, her daughter Avika was seen sporting a T-shirt which showed her support for her mother for the election season. While sharing the adorable vote appeal by her daughter, Poonam captioned it: My cutest and most enthusiastic supporter, my warrior princess.
-
Just like her mother Poonam Mahajan, Avika too loves dogs unconditionally and has a soft corner for them. In the pic, Poonam Mahajan's daughter Avika plays with their pet dog which is a cocker spaniel.
-
On her daughter's sixth birthday, Poonam Mahajan shared this cute, candid picture of Avika and wrote: Happy birthday to my warrior princess!
-
Poonam Mahajan shared this beautiful picture on the occasion of Bhaidooj. In the picture, Poonam's daughter Avika is seen celebrating the auspicious occasion of Bhaidooj with her elder brother Aadya.
Mother-daughter Poonam Mahajan and Avika are very close to each other. The two-time MP from Mumbai North Central shares an integral and inseparable bond with her daughter Avika. From taking part in social causes to celebrating festivals together, Avika's candid pictures with mom Poonam prove that the duo is setting major mother-daughter goals. (All Pictures Courtesy/Instagram Poonam Mahajan)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Naitik Nagda talks on garba and dandiya music in Navratri