Poonam Mahajan's adorable post on son's 15th birthday will melt your heart

Poonam Mahajan, who represents the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency took to Instagram to wish her son Aadya on his 15th birthday today. The 38-year-old BJP leader shared an adorable picture where her son Aadya can be seen posing in all his cutness as she captioned the picture: Happy birthday!

Also Read: Poonam Mahajan posts an adorable picture of son Aadya; calls him 'my sunshine'

Mahajan also took to Insta and shared few pictures from her son's album tp wish him on his special day. An emotional Mahajan, who is active on Instagram, and is known for winning hearts on social media with her cute, adorable and touching posts, took her followers on a nostalgia trip as she shared a picture of her son Aadya as a one-year-old boy.

While sharing the Insta post featuring her son Aadya as a small child, Poonam Mahajan wrote: From one-year-old superman to....and shared another picture as her Insta story where she wrote, "A 15-year-old handsom man". Post which, Poonam shared another picture where the mother-son duo can be seen happily posing together after an outing in the city.



A collage of Poonam Mahajan's Insta story

While sharing the outing picture with her son, Poonam captioned it saying, "And the birthday photo." Poonam never fails to share her family's success stories, get-togethers or aww-dorable pictures with her children, mother and pet dog on social media.

View this post on Instagram We love and protect each other EQUALLY!ð®ð³ #happyrakshabandhan â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸#genderequality A post shared by Poonam Mahajan (@poonam.mahajan) onAug 14, 2019 at 8:17pm PDT

In the past too, Mahajan has shared cute, candid pictures of her son Aadya on numerous ocassions. On one ocassion, Poonam Mahajan shared a picture of her son Aadya and daughter Avika celebrating Raksha Bandhan together. In another picture, the brother-sister duo can be seen posing with their grandmother Rekha Mahajan.

While sharing the above picture of herself and her son, Poonam Mahajan gave a glimpse of how the two looked when they were 14-year-olds. While sharing the picture, Poonam wrote: Portfolio of two 14yr olds! Just 25years apart and sgared the picture with hasgtag Mother and son.

Also Read: See Photos: Poonam Mahajan shares cute bonding picture with niece Viyana

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates