See Photos: Poonam Mahajan shares cute bonding picture with niece Viyana

BJP leader and politician Poonam Mahajan who is having the time of her life after she won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, recently took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures of herself with her niece, which is winning hearts online. Mahajan, who is known to share a leaf out of her life and give insights into her personal life, this time rather shared two pictures with her niece while she was in New Delhi.



A screengrab of Poonam Mahajan's Insta story

Mahajan, who is active on Instagram and is known for sharing cute, adorable and touching posts, shared a picture where the 38-year-old minister is seen bonding with her niece Viyana in New Delhi. Poonam Mahajan, who never fails to share her family's success stories, get-togethers or aww-dorable pictures with her family, paid a visit to her niece in New Delhi.

While sharing the picture as an Insta post, Mahajan captioned the first picture as 'After a long time Yuvika'. In the picture, Poonam is seen posing with her sister and her niece. Also seen in the picture is Mahajan's daughter Avika. Poonam further captioned the picture: With Avika and Viyana.



A screengrab of Poonam Mahajan's Insta story

Post which, Poonam shared another Instagram story, where the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Mumbai-North Central constituency is seen posing for a selfie with her niece Viyana. Poonam captioned the pice: Niece time with a huge heart emoji.

We love and protect each other EQUALLY! #happyrakshabandhan #genderequality A post shared by Poonam Mahajan (@poonam.mahajan) onAug 14, 2019 at 8:17pm PDT

This isn't the first time that Poonam Mahajan has shared posts related to her family or friends. In the past too, Mahajan has left no stone unturned to show her love for loved ones. Nearly a month ago, Mahajan shared a post where her son Aadya and daughter Avika are seen celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

