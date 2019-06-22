Search

Poonam Mahajan posts an adorable picture of son Aadya; calls him 'my sunshine'

Updated: Jun 22, 2019, 10:48 IST | mid-day online correspondent

After a thumping victory over Congress candidate Priya Dutt, Poonam Mahajan put an adorable picture of her son Aadya and called him her sunshine

Poonam Mahajan posts an adorable picture of son Aadya; calls him 'my sunshine'
Poonam Mahajan's mother Rekha with Poonam's son Aadya and daughter Avika. Pic/Instagram Poonam Mahajan

Recently, Poonam Mahajan from BJP took oath as Member of Parliament for the 17th Lok Sabha. Mahajan, who represents the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency took the oath in Hindi amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Poonam, who is active on Instagram, is known for winning hearts on social media with her cute, adorable and touching posts. Her Instagram account is an open book about her personal and professional life. Poonam never fails to share her family's success stories, get-togethers or aww-dorable pictures with her children, mother and pet dog on social media.

This time, Poonam took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of her son Aadya thereby calling 'my sunshine'. Poonam shared the post as her Insta story and captioned it 'My Sunshine' with hashtag 'Wonder Boy'!

Well, in the past too, Poonam has shared cute, candid pictures of her son Aadya, daughter Avika, mother Rekha Mahajan and her pet dog too. Have a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

My cutest and most enthusiastic supporter, my warrior princess. #MumbaikarVoteKar

A post shared by Poonam Mahajan (@poonam.mahajan) onApr 27, 2019 at 4:51am PDT

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ #sisters âÂÂºï¸ÂÂ

A post shared by Poonam Mahajan (@poonam.mahajan) onMar 14, 2019 at 5:36am PDT

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Sunday with my “REAL BOSS”ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ. #sunday #motherdaughter #instacool Tnx @aditichaturvedi21 for this cool concept!

A post shared by Poonam Mahajan (@poonam.mahajan) onDec 23, 2018 at 12:29am PST

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

My weekend stress buster ðÂÂ¤ÂÂ #dogsofinstagram #shitszu #weekendvibes #doglover #simba

A post shared by Poonam Mahajan (@poonam.mahajan) onJul 20, 2018 at 11:43pm PDT

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Blessings from both my heros. Love you both. âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ #happydiwali #momdad #happiness #festivals #blessings

A post shared by Poonam Mahajan (@poonam.mahajan) onOct 20, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

A few days, Poonam Mahajan was seen celebrating her historic win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Throughout her journey in politics so far, Poonam Mahajan had her family as her pillar of strength.

And this was proved through Poonam's adorable post which she shared on Instagram after her winning the Mumbai-North Central constituency in the elections.

Top News Stories of the Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

poonam mahajanrahul mahajanbharatiya janata partyLok Sabhaelections 2019mumbai guide

International Sushi Day: Learn how to make mouthwatering Sushi at home from this Mumbai chef!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK