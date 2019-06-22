Poonam Mahajan posts an adorable picture of son Aadya; calls him 'my sunshine'

famous-personalities

After a thumping victory over Congress candidate Priya Dutt, Poonam Mahajan put an adorable picture of her son Aadya and called him her sunshine

Poonam Mahajan's mother Rekha with Poonam's son Aadya and daughter Avika. Pic/Instagram Poonam Mahajan

Recently, Poonam Mahajan from BJP took oath as Member of Parliament for the 17th Lok Sabha. Mahajan, who represents the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency took the oath in Hindi amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Poonam, who is active on Instagram, is known for winning hearts on social media with her cute, adorable and touching posts. Her Instagram account is an open book about her personal and professional life. Poonam never fails to share her family's success stories, get-togethers or aww-dorable pictures with her children, mother and pet dog on social media.

This time, Poonam took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of her son Aadya thereby calling 'my sunshine'. Poonam shared the post as her Insta story and captioned it 'My Sunshine' with hashtag 'Wonder Boy'!

Well, in the past too, Poonam has shared cute, candid pictures of her son Aadya, daughter Avika, mother Rekha Mahajan and her pet dog too. Have a look:

A few days, Poonam Mahajan was seen celebrating her historic win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Throughout her journey in politics so far, Poonam Mahajan had her family as her pillar of strength.

And this was proved through Poonam's adorable post which she shared on Instagram after her winning the Mumbai-North Central constituency in the elections.

