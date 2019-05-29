Poonam Mahajan shares an adorable post with brother Rahul Mahajan's puppy; wins the internet

famous-personalities

Poonam Mahajan's adorable picture with her brother Rahul Mahajan's puppy proves that dogs are human beings best friend

Poonam Mahajan. Pic/Instagram Poonam Mahajan

After a thumping victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections over Congress candidate Priya Dutt, BJP leader and politician Poonam Mahajan is having the time of her life. Throughout her journey in politics so far, Poonam Mahajan had her family as her pillar of strength. And this was proved through Poonam's adorable post after her winning the Mumbai-North Central constituency in the elections.

Now, Poonam Mahajan took to Instagram once again, this time to share an adorable post of herself with a dog. On May 28, 2019, Poonam Mahajan took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself playing with a puppy as her Instagram story and tagged her brother Rahul Mahajan in it.



A screengrab of Poonam Mahajan's Insta story

Poonam shared a picture of the puppy as her Insta story and captioned it 'Miko and Me' thereby mentioning her brother Rahul in the post. Her adorable post is winning hearts online. In the picture, the minister is seen playing with 'Miko', a cocker spaniel puppy which is her brother Rahul Mahajan's pet dog.

This isn't the first time that MP Poonam Mahajan has shared rare, candid pictures of herself with dogs. Poonam loves dogs and has a cocker spaniel as her own pet dog. Time and again, Poonam has shared a leaf out of her life and gave us insights into her personal life.

Here are a few instances when Poonam Mahajan shared candid pictures with dogs:

View this post on Instagram â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ #sisters âºï¸ A post shared by Poonam Mahajan (@poonam.mahajan) onMar 14, 2019 at 5:36am PDT

When Poonam's daughter loves to play with her sister.

View this post on Instagram #doglover #diwali #nepal ð A post shared by Poonam Mahajan (@poonam.mahajan) onNov 6, 2018 at 7:38am PST

Poonam proves that she is a dog lover.

Now we know who is Poonam's stress buster.

When Poonam starts her day with a warm hug from her dog.

