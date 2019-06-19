Poonam Mahajan takes oath as Member of Parliament for 17th Lok Sabha

famous-personalities

Mahajan, daughter of late Pramod Mahajan, took oath as Member of Parliament for 17th Lok Sabha amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as union ministers and MPs were seen enthusiastically thumping for the young and dynamic leader

BJP MP Poonam Mahajan arrives for the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha at Parliament House in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

After a thumping victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections over Congress candidate Priya Dutt, sitting MP Poonam Mahajan from BJP took oath as Member of Parliament for the 17th Lok Sabha. Mahajan, who represents the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency took the oath in Hindi amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Poonam took to social networking site Instagram to share inside video of her oath taking ceremony where she is seen taking oath as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the 17th Lok Sabha. While sharing the video with her followers, Poonam captioned it: An oath to serve my constituents, a pledge to strive for society!

A few days, Poonam Mahajan was seen celebrating her historic win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Throughout her journey in politics so far, Poonam Mahajan had her family as her pillar of strength. And this was proved through Poonam's adorable post which she shared on Instagram after her winning the Mumbai-North Central constituency in the elections.

In the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Poonam Mahajan, daughter of late Pramod Mahajan, defeated Congress politician Priya Dutt by a margin of 1.30 lakh votes. The Mumbai-North Central constituency was one of the only two constituencies to have a direct woman-to-woman battle between two known faces of political families - sitting BJP MP Poonam Mahajan and three-time MP Priya Dutt from the Congress party.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Mahajan had defeated the then sitting MP and politician Priya Dutt, who had ruled the Mumbai-North Central constituency for two consecutive terms.

Besides Poonam Mahajan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and a host of a newly elected member of Parliaments like Sunny Deol, Gautam Gambhir, Ravi Kishan, Akhilesh Kumar Yadav, and others took oath in the 17th Lok Sabha.

