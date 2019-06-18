Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape planned attack on self to strengthen case

crime

According to sources, after registering an FIR on the basis of the complaint given by astrologer, the police arrested the four accused who were involved in the attack

Actor Karan Oberoi

The 35-year-old astrologer who accused actor Karan Oberoi of rape, was arrested on Monday by Oshiwara police, for staging an attack on herself. The police had earlier arrested her lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan. The astrologer was attacked by two bike borne men on May 25 when she was on her morning walk.

According to sources, after registering an FIR on the basis of the complaint given by astrologer, the police arrested the four accused who were involved in the attack. But while investigating the matter further, they found the direct role of the complainant and her lawyer.

'To strengthen her case'

"The complainant had accused an actor of raping her in 2016. Based on her complaint the actor was arrested. To make their case stronger, and to ensure he does not secure bail, the victim and her lawyer planned the attack and he (the lawyer) hired relatives to execute it," said a police officer.

After planning the attack, the victim posted on her social media account, the locations where she was going for a morning walk. Based on this, the two bike borne assailants reached the spot early on the morning of May 25. Police said one attacked her with a cutter on the right hand while the other threatened her and threw a chit which said she must take the case back.

Also Read: Bikers attack astrologer, tell her to withdraw rape case against Karan Oberoi or else...

Two accused confess

The lawyer first met the accused Altamash Ansari and Zeeshan Ahmed. He is related to them. Altamash took some money to execute the plan, while Zeeshan gave his bike to the attackers, Arafat Ahmed and Jitin Santosh, who were arrested earlier and confessed to their crime. Senior PI Oshiwara Shailesh Pasalwad said, "The complainant has been arrested."

When contacted, Oberoi said, "I had always hoped that justice and truth would prevail and am satisfied that it did. I am also relieved because my parents, especially my mom, was extremely worried as she believed that if a person could go to the extent of attacking themselves, how would I be safe from such machinations. They will both sleep peacefully today."

Also Read: Karan Oberoi case: Attack on astrologer was conspired by her lawyer

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates