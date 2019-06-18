Mumbai: Man injured after iron scaffolding falls on him, dies in hospital

crime

The man was badly injured on his head and was taken to KEM Hospital. When his condition began to worsen, he was taken to Global Hospital

Rahul Saraf died two days after he was taken to hospital

Rahul Saraf, who was badly injured when iron scaffolding near the GST office in Parel fell on him last Thursday, died on Sunday night. The family of Saraf, 35, Director of Maxgrow India Pvt Ltd, donated his organs and the last rites were performed on Monday. The Bhoiwada police have now added 304A (death due to negligence) section in the offence after Rahul's death.

Saraf was visiting the GST office in Parel in connection with an offence registered against him in December 2018. On the afternoon of June 13, as he was entering the building, iron scaffolding near the building came crashing on him.

Also Read: Man killed as portion of cladding collapses at Churchgate due to heavy wind

He was badly injured on his head and was taken to KEM Hospital. When his condition began to worsen, he was taken to Global Hospital. He was declared brain dead on June 14, and was put on ventilator. He was declared dead on Sunday night around 11.30pm. "As per the wishes of his family, his heart, kidneys, liver and lungs were donated," a friend of Rahul told mid-day on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the Bhoiwada cops who are probing the incident have added one more section to the FIR. Initially, the police had booked the accused under Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). The police have not made any arrests in the case so far.

Also Read: Mumbai: Sheet of Bandra's skywalk falls on commuters; three injured

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates