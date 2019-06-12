Mumbai: Sheet of Bandra's skywalk falls on commuters; three injured

mumbai-rains

The metal sheet of the skywalk located near Bandra Talao on SV Road fell down due to heavy rains thereby injuring three people in the process

The metal sheet of the Bandra skywalk that fell on commuters who were travelling via SV road near Bandra Talao. All Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

After heavy wind and rains in the suburbs of Bandra, the metal sheet of a skywalk fell down near Bandra Talav on S V Road, Bandra in Mumbai. In the said incident, three people have been injured and all are undergoing treatment at Holy Family Hospital in Bandra West.



The incident took place at SV Road, Opposite Saraswat Bank, Bandra West

As per the information received by Dr. Shubhada of Holy Family Hospital, three patients were reported injured in the Bandra skywalk incident. The three injured were identified as Malisa Najarat (30), Sulakshana Vaze (41) and Tejal Kadam (27). All three injured are stable.



Three people were injured in the incident and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment

Also Read: Man killed as portion of cladding collapses at Churchgate due to heavy wind

More details are awaited.

In view of #CycloneVayu heading towards Gujarat coast, Mumbai is likely to experience very windy conditions from afternoon.

Citizens shud not venture into sea & should keep safe distance from shore-line. Parking under weak/old trees be avoided. Take care Mumbai @DisasterMgmtBMC — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) June 12, 2019

On the other hand, in the wake of cyclone Vayu heading towards Gujarat state, Mumbai Police on Twitter alerted residents of Mumbai about the extreme climatic changes due to Cyclone Vayu heading towards Gujarat coast. According to the Mumbai Police, the city will witness heavy winds and showers hence warning people to avoid venturing into the sea or near beaches. They advised people to stay away from the shoreline and avoid parking their vehicles under trees to avoid damages.

Precaution is better than cure must have been said for a reason! So while we are here for the cure, we request Mumbaikars to take precaution on ground & the sea today. City expects strong winds & we request you to maintain safe distance from shore-line. #Dial1916 #CycloneVayu — Disaster Management Department (MCGM) (@DisasterMgmtBMC) June 12, 2019

Apart from the Mumbai police, the city civic body's Disaster Management Department has also issued a warning for the citizens of the city to stay safe and avoid shoreline areas.



Local police take a look at the situation of the fallen metal sheet from the Bandra skywalk

Also Read: Mumbai: The curious case of escalators at Jogeshwari railway station

Cyclonic storm "Vayu" has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, the IMD said on Tuesday. The weathermen also said the speed of "Vayu" has increased to 17 km per hour in the last six hours of the evening. The IMD has issued a warning for Saurashtra and Kutch region in Gujarat which would receive a widespread rainfall and heavy to very heavy showers in isolated areas on June 13. The department has warned fishermen against venturing

into sea as the cyclonic storm is getting intensified. Read the full story here.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates