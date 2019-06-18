Mumbai Crime: Drunken youth bangs car into cab, kills passenger in Goregaon

crime

On being informed, the Vanrai police reached the spot and rushed him to HBT Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari, but he was declared dead even before being admitted

Accused Sudhanshu Shailesh Saboo

A 33-year-old Andheri West resident died on Sunday night when a car driven by a 19-year-old drunken boy banged into the cab he was travelling in near Virvani bus stop, Goregaon East, on the Western Express Highway. The impact of the collision was such that the passenger, identified as Shaileshkumar Pyarelal Mishra, got badly injured and started bleeding from his mouth and nose. On being informed, the Vanrai police reached the spot and rushed him to HBT Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari, but he was declared dead even before being admitted.

According to sources, police caught the accused, Sudhanshu Shailesh Saboo, a resident of Kandivli East, from the spot and took him to the nearest hospital for a medical checkup. The test revealed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. Police sources said if not the cab, he would have definitely hit the divider on the highway, after losing control of the car. According to the police, Mishra, who worked as an accountant for a private firm, had taken the cab from Kandivli around 1.04 am on Monday. While the cab was crossing Virvani bus stop around 1.30 am, the accused banged his car into it from behind.

Driver Suraj Ramani and Mishra both were injured in the incident. An officer from Aarey police station said, "Along with the driver and some passersby we rushed Mishra to hospital but the on-duty doctor checked him and declared him dead." Speaking to mid-day, senior inspector Vijay Laxmi Heremeth said, "Based on a complaint filed by the cab driver, we booked and arrested Saboo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act."

