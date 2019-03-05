Mumbai Crime: Four drunk youth arrested for creating ruckus at Girgaum

crime

The youths were drinking alcohol in public place and talking among themselves on a very high pitch troubling local residents and passers-by at Girgaum

Representational picture

The DB Marg police on Sunday arrested three heavily drunk youth who were creating nuisance near Shreeji Plaza, Opera House in Girgaum. The police said they were drinking alcohol in public place and talking among themselves on a very high pitch troubling local residents and passers-by. "The drunk youth also abused passers-by when they were asked to maintain decency in public place," said police.

An advocate Dharmendra Mishra who was noticing everything, called police control room at 10 pm. Immediately, the beat marshals from DB Marg police station reached the spot. "There were four youth and all of them were heavily drunk. When the officer asked them to come to police station, two youth caught the neck of constable Daware and cornered him. Another two thrashed constable Chavan," said police.

In the nick of time, constable Daware took out his walkie talkie and alerted his team for urgent requirement of additional force at Girgaum.

Sources said there was large gathering of people but none came to rescue the cops who were cornered by four drunk youths. Mishra video-recorded the whole incident in his cellphone and handed over the cops as evidence.

"In a few minutes, the nearby patrolling vans reached Shreeji Plaza and arrested three youth Mandar Nandkumar Gandhi 25, Siddhesh Manohar Tatkare 23, Aditya Prakash Sagvekar 26. One of them managed to escape," the officer added.

They have been booked under sections 353, 332, 323, 504, 506, 34 of Indian Penal Code and under the provision of section 85(1) of Maharashtra Police act.

They were produced before metropolitan magistrate court that has sent them into police remand for further investigation. All the youth work in a corporate sector and are resident of south Mumbai, said police. Police said efforts are being made to arrest the absconding youth.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates