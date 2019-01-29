Mumbai Crime: Cops use CCTV footage to nab two drunks who kidnap 6-year-old for Rs 20,000

crime

Akash Ramand Shivag and Sujit Gurmukhsingh Heer kidnapped a 6-year-old child from the same locality where they resided in and asked for Rs 20,000 as the ransom amount

The MHB police have arrested two people for allegedly kidnapping a 6-year-old child and releasing her after receiving the ransom money from the child's mother on Sunday night. According to police sources, the two accused have been identified as Akash Ramand Shivag (25) and Sujit Gurmukhsingh Heer (43). On the day of the incident, both the accused were having a drink in the locality and were in dire need of money so they plotted a plan to kidnap someone.



As they were discussing their plan, they noticed the victim walking alone on the road. Knowing the child belonged to Janvi Khavadiya (43) and that she may pay the ransom amount, without wasting any time, both the accused kidnapped the child and called up Janvi stating that her child is in their custody and demanded Rs 20,000 as ransom amount.

Worried about her child, the victim’s mother not wasting any time, reached the place where the accused asked her to come. After she arrived at the spot, she paid them the amount and released her child from their clutches. After her child was released, she approached the MHB police and narrated the entire incident. The duty officer informed his superior about the crime and registered an FIR against both the accused.



Taking the cognizance of the case, police swung into action and formed a special team including PI Aher Bhausaheb, PSI Waghchaure, HC Bashir Shaikh, HC Pravin Jopale and PN Tanaji. On the basis of the allegation made by the victim’s mother, police scanned the CCTV camera installed at the spot and found both the accused kidnapping the child.

During the investigation, police found out that both the accused had made a failed first attempt as they were not habitual offenders. Heer worked as a real estate agent while Shivag was a watchman and both were residing in the same locality where the victim resided.

Both have confessed to the crime and Heer revealed that he did so to get money to pay his house rent. Both were booked under relevant sections of IPC including kidnapping and extortion and were produced before the court, remanded police custody till January 29, said senior inspector Pandit Thakery from MHB police station.

