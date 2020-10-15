Popular RO Water-Purifier Myths that aren't true

Everyone knows that RO water purification is a tried and tested method. You find an RO water purifier in almost every home in India. Though RO water purifiers have their benefits, some myths are floating around concerning this water purification process. This articles demolishes these myths and sets the point straight.

Myth 1: RO Water Purifiers remove essential minerals from water.

The molecular weight of purified water is 18. The RO membrane is designed in such a manner that it allows molecules with molecular weight less than 20 to pass through it seamlessly. The idea is to trap the heavy metal impurities and salts having molecular weights more than 20.

In the process, essential salts like calcium and magnesium do not pass through the membrane giving rise to the myth that RO water purifiers remove essential minerals from water. All RO water purifiers come with specific technology to replenish these lost minerals to maintain the health quotient.

Myth 2: RO water is not fit for human consumption.

As described above, the purified RO water is bereft of essential minerals like potassium, calcium, and magnesium salts. However, that does not make the water unfit for consumption. RO water purifiers come with additional arrangements to restore these lost chemical salts. Kent calls it TDS Controller, whereas LG refers to it as Mineral Booster. These TDS controllers and Mineralisers enhance the water taste and selectively replenish these mineral salts.

Myth 3: RO water purification wastes a lot of water.

It is valid to a certain extent that RO water purifiers separate the source water into TDS-free water and water with high TDS concentration. This water is ejected separately as "Reject Water." You can collect such water and use it for alternative purposes like watering plants, cleaning bathrooms, washing utensils, etc. It depends on the individual to make proper use of the "Reject Water."

Kent has introduced a new concept, “Zero Water Wastage Technology,” in their latest water purifier models. This technology recirculates the “Reject Water” into the main storage tank, thereby eliminating water wastage.

Myth 4: RO is a slow process.

This myth is partly true, but there is no other method of purifying water as effectively as RO. Groundwater in India contains high TDS levels. Hence, every home should use RO water purifier to eliminate harmful chemicals.

Generally, RO water purifiers can purify up to 60 litres in a day comfortably. It should be sufficient for an average Indian family. Besides, RO water purifiers come with storage tanks to store water up to eight litres. Thus, you do not run short of water at any time.

Myth 5: Compared to RO, activated carbon filters can do a better job.

No, it is not true. The RO process eliminates heavy metal impurities such as lead and arsenic. Activated carbon filters remove organic contaminants and enhance the water taste, but they cannot eliminate TDS from the water source.

At best, activated carbon filters can supplement the RO water purification process and ensure that the purified water tastes good.

Final Words

No one can deny the significance of RO water purification technology to eliminate TDS and other heavy metal pollutants. It is the best water purifier technology available in India today.

