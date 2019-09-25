Popular Telugu actor-comedian Venu Madhav passes away at 39

Popular Telugu actor-comedian-mimicry artist Venu Madhav breathed his last at a hospital in Secunderabad today, September 25. The actor was 39. Madhav, who was suffering from a kidney-related illness for some time, was admitted to the hospital after his condition worsened and the actor was put on a ventilator.

According to industry sources, Madhav was undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital for two weeks and was discharged on Sunday. He was reportedly advised to undergo kidney transplantation.

Venu Madhav had started his career as a mimicry artist and later forayed into films as a comedian. Tollywood celebrities are shocked to hear the news of Madhav's passing. Actor Brahmaji took to Twitter to express his grief about the sad news. He wrote, "Sad.. unfortunate..what an actor he was.. Rest in peace my dear..#VenuMadhav"

Actor Sai Dharam Tej tweeted:

Rest in peace #VenuMadhav garu...you’re place is irreplaceable in the film industry...my deepest condolences to the family members ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) September 25, 2019

Venu Madhav made his Telugu debut with the film Sampradayam, and went on to work in 200 films in Tamil and Telugu cinema. He went on to star in several popular Telugu films including Master, Tholi Prema, Nuvve Nuvve, Yuvaraju, Dil, etc.

His last film was Dr Paramanandaiah Students. In 2006, Madhav was honoured with the state Nandi Award for Best Male Comedian for his work in the action-comedy, Lakshmi.