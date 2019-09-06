Possessive lover kills teenage girl by slitting her wrist, neck and stomach

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old college girl was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend as he was too possessive of her. The accused took her to the lodge, slit her wrist, neck and stomach and killed her.

In this regard, the parent's of the victim, who was a college student, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Wadgoan Maval police station which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune rural police.

The victim was a first year college student belonging to a Talegoan-based college. The police are currently searching for the jilted lover Shreeram Giri (18) who is on run. According to reports, the parents of the deceased girl are farmers.

Pune rural superintendent of Police Sandip Patil said, "It seems that the duo had come to the Maval-based Nisargwara lodge and booked a room in 303 on Wednesday morning. Later it seems that the couple probably got into a fight. Later in the evening after Giri ran away from the scene, a lodge attendant peeped inside the room and found the victim lying in a pool of blood after which he alerted us." He added, "The suspect Giri is on run and we have formed six teams in order to arrest him."

Senior Inspector Suresh Nimbalkar of Wadgoan Naval police station said, "The victim was a first-year college student in the stream of Commerce while Giri is a former student of the college. Both were known to be in a relationship. Giri was possessive of her and the fact that she interacted with other boys. Due to this, the couple would often get into fights. On Wednesday, they came to the lodge and around 4 pm. Later on in the evening, a loud noise was heard but the reason was unknown. The accused then fled from the scene using a scooter. We later found the two-wheeler some five kilometres away from the lodge. Probabilities of him committing suicide are not ruled out, however, we are currently probing the case."

