Post Baaghi 2's success, Tiger Shroff thanks his mentor Sajid Nadiadwala

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to post a story expressing his heartfelt gratitude towards his Godfather in the industry Sajid Nadiadwala after Baaghi 2 received a thunderous response at the Box Office. The actor said, "I want to thank Sajid Nadiadwala sir, my Godfather and father in the industry, who has given me a sort of rebirth in the industry. I'm very very thankful for him".

Sajid Nadiadwala launched Tiger Shroff in Bollywood with 'Heropanti' which turned out to be a success at the box office. The second collaboration of the duo 'Baaghi' established Tiger Shroff as an action hero setting new standards of action in Bollywood. After the super-hit success of two films, Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff marked a hattrick as they came together for 'Baaghi 2'. Sequel to the 2016's Baaghi, Baaghi 2 took the action a notch higher with its second instalment and enhanced the action for the audience showcasing Tiger Shroff in a more muscular avatar than the prequel.

Collecting a whopping 25.10 crores on its opening day, 'Baaghi 2' is unstoppable at the box office. While Saturday recorded 20.40 crores at the box office, Sunday saw an outstanding growth collecting 27.60 crores, making the total collection of 73.60 crores at the box office. Receiving a terrific response in mass centres, Baaghi 2 grossed a huge 21 crore nett plus in Mumbai and around 15 nett plus in Delhi /UP. East Punjab was 6.75 crore nett plus. Bihar was an all-time record at 3.75 crore nett plus.

Tiger Shroff has time and again expressed his gratitude towards his mentor in Bollywood Sajid Nadiadwala. As 'Baaghi 2' emerges successful at the box office, Sajid Nadiadwala moves forward to his upcoming ventures including Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30', Housefull 4, and Kick 2 amongst others.

