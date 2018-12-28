Post Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut to direct another film

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut is apparently in talks with the Baahubali writer. It will be a love story but not about human beings

Kangana Ranaut and K V Vijendra Prasad

After helming Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut seems to be bitten by the director's bug. Though she is enjoying her work as an actor, Kangy is looking at wielding the directorial baton again. It is said that K V Vijendra Prasad will pen her next.

She is apparently in talks with the Baahubali writer. It will be a love story but not about human beings. So, will it be about extraterrestrials and robots? Prasad had scripted Eega (2012), which had a housefly as the lead character. Perhaps it can be titled Ek Alag Si Love Story.

Kangana Ranaut stepped in Manikarnika film's original director Krish's shoes after he departed the project due to what has been blamed on scheduling conflicts and creative differences. When asked whether she wants to pursue direction in the future as well, she had said in an earlier interview that: "I was telling my sister yesterday, I don't know what it is about me that I really love working as a technician as no actor wants to be out in the sun as opposed to being in the air conditioned van. No actor wants to be sweaty where 80 people are asking you like 100 questions. No actor wants to do recce of locations when you can simply be in your luxury suite. I don't know what it is about me that I am so comfortable in this job that there is nothing more that I love than directing, even though I don't get to wear make-up and I don't get any special treatment."

