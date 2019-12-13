Post-match presentation politics mars third IND v WI T20I at Wankhede Stadium

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The smooth conduct of the third and final T20 International between India and West Indies by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) was marred by a post-match presentation ceremony fiasco at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday night.

As per protocol, Jayesh George, the joint secretary of the BCCI, handed over the paytm T20 trophy to Virat Kohli for India's 2-1 victory, while MCA president Dr Vijay Patil and secretary Sanjay Naik were part of the presentation party. The heartburn began when Naik presented the Star of the Match trophy to Kohli for his 29-ball unbeaten 70. The Man of the Match (KL Rahul), Man of the Series (Kohli), Gamechanger of the Match (Rohit Sharma) and Kamaal ka Moment (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) awards were presented by the sponsors, while MCA president Patil appeared to be a mute spectator.

MCA Secretary Sanjay Naik; (left) MCA president Vijay Patil

It is believed that this did not go down well with the newly-elected MCA chief although he didn't show his displeasure on the ground.

MCA members livid

The supposed snub to Dr Patil has left some MCA Apex Council members livid; a breach of protocol, they called it. "What happened was shocking. This was an insult to the post of MCA president. It should not have happened," a MCA member told mid-day on Thursday.

"Would anyone have dared to do such a thing had Sharad Pawar or Ashish Shelar been the MCA president? This is a dirty game being played out on a public platform," the member added. While Dr Patil did not respond to calls and messages from this newspaper, secretary Naik insisted there was no breach of protocol. "The president not being happy is just a rumour. We were all together after the match; there were no issues with him. The president and I were slated to attend the post-match presentation ceremony.

No issue at all: MCA secy

Dr Vijay Patil

"We were under the impression that our president and BCCI joint secretary will give away the winners' trophy and I will present the other trophy. There is no issue at all, I assure you. The match went off very smoothly and everyone enjoyed the final," Naik said.

Sources in the MCA said that Dr Patil and MCA vice-president Amol Kale were to attend the post-match presentation but after few calls were made to the BCCI bosses, Naik took Kale's place. It is learnt that Dr Patil, who, sources said, was "furious yet composed" later confronted the MCA secretary. It is understood that a communication was sent from the MCA to the BCCI informing that the secretary will do the honours at the presentation ceremony. Whether Dr Patil was informed about this communication or no, is anyone's guess.

