Post Tiger Shroff, Love Aaj Kal 2 actress Pranati Rai Prakash's '10 layer challenge' is now on the trend

During quarantine, we literally have nothing to do but stay at home and find out ways to spend our time. And indeed, since our house helpers are quarantining, we do have to do household chores. Yet there are ways we can make it fun. While recently, Tiger Shroff and many other celebrities have recently launched this 'Antakshari Challenge' where you can sing your favourite songs and share it on Instagram.

But "Love Aaj Kal 2" actress Pranati Rai Prakash made her own Challenge-'The 10 layer Challenge' in which the individual has to wear 10 sets of clothes in a few seconds. She had put up her own video in which she wears tops, spaghetti and other blouses amounting to 10 in total. The video is lovely and looks like fun. She looks like an Eskimo at the end of it.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Here’s the #layeringchallenge peeps, 10 layers of clothes! How easy can you make it?? (sic)."

By doing this challenge, she also nominated other young actors such as cartel-co star Tanuj Virwani, and "Sonu ki titu ki Sweety" fame Shakshi Malik. The 'Love Aaj Kal' actress has a massive fan following in modeling and is doing really well in Bollywood, too. She has made movies like Family of Thakur Ganj as the lead, and now her Web series Cartel will be released soon.

