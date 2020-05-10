Postman attached to GPO succumbs to COVID-19

A postman succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday, making him the first casualty in the postal department in Mumbai. The 58-year-old postman, a resident of Kalachowkie, was attached to the delivery department of the GPO. He had blood pressure and heart ailment, for which he was already under treatment. A female staff member, also attached to the delivery section of the GPO, is currently being treated after having tested positive.

Just last week, mid-day had reported how postal staff in Navi Mumbai region were ensuring delivery of pension and facilitating withdrawal of postal savings for the elderly in the area, along with delivering medical kits to hospitals. Swati Pandey, Post Master General, Mumbai Region, said they were informed of the staffer's death on Friday by his son. "As per our record, he had reported to work only once during the lockdown, i.e. April 20. Out of a total of 5,500 several haven't reported to work. We are managing with limited manpower."

She added, "As per directives of Ashwini Bhide, additional municipal commissioner, we have sprayed disinfectant in the delivery section of the post office, sealed it, and have and also started tracking everyone he had come in contact with. So far, none of the contacts have shown any symptoms of COVID-19."

She added that the next of kin would be entitled to all benefits as per the norms and will also be entitled for a R10 lakh compensation, as declared by the Central government in case of a COVID-19 death. In addition to these two cases, a sub-postmaster at the Worli Police Camp Post office, a night guard at Matunga Post Office and a few delivery Postal Assistants have also tested positive.

"However, the staff continues to report to work. Around 20,000 essential articles have been delivered through Nodal Delivery Vehicles and through Window Delivery," an official stated.

5,500

No. of postal officers employed in Mumbai region

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news