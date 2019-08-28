Prabhas: Baahubali record is just a start, not the end

regional-cinema

Prabhas had won hearts of the audience across quarters with the humongous success of Baahubali franchise

File image of Prabhas. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Besides marking Prabhas' return to the big screen since Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), Saaho has been keenly awaited as it is touted to be the most expensive Indian film so far. Prabhas had won hearts of the audience across quarters with the humongous success of Baahubali franchise. The film become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion became the first-ever Indian film to gross over Rs 10 billion, doing so in just ten days.

It's been two years, but the record set by Baahubali is yet to be broken. Speaking to PTI, Prabhas said that the record set by Baahubali films can be broken any Friday. He also said that any filmmaker with a strong storyline can set new benchmarks today.

"That record is going to change any Friday. The record is just a start, not the end. Some filmmaker from Gujarat or West Bengal can make a film which will beat everything we have. A Kannada film 'KGF' came and did good business too," Prabhas told PTI.

"Now every director knows he or she can make a film and release it around the country. If the film is good, it'll work. There is such great cinema being made across (the states) and it's a good time for everyone," he added.

After Baahubali, Prabhas will be seen in a completely new avatar in Saaho. Prabhas, who will be seen fighting rain, dust, car, and bike is leaving no stone unturned to perfect his action sequences. The actor is making sure he is following a strict diet and tremendous workout routine to maintain a sleek look after his bulky avatar in Baahubali.

Saaho will showcase Prabhas in a completely new avatar after Baahubali. The film also presents Shraddha Kapoor in an action-packed avatar doing some daredevil stunts. Saaho has been shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously. The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others. The film is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

Also Read: Prabhas goes full-throttle with promotions of Saaho

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates