Prabhas finds himself smitten with this adorable Alaskan Malamute

Updated: 13 November, 2020 13:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The Telugu star has legions of fans, but he called himself the doggie's biggest fan.

Prabhas
Prabhas caught up with South actor-producer Charmme Kaur and her pet dog. The Baahubali star could not get enough of the Alaskan Malamute, who was keen to prove who calls the shots.

Kaur referred to the picture as 'Darling' Prabhas with 'my nine-month-old baby boy'. The Telugu star has legions of fans, but he called himself the doggie's biggest fan.

 
 
 
Kaur is backing the multilingual Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer Fighter, directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Speaking of Fighter, Ananya Panday told mid-day, "We both are entering different territories; I am new to South cinema, and Vijay is foraying into Hindi cinema. So, we both are nervous and can relate to the other's state of mind."

She added, "I have a strong character arc in the film, and my part is pivotal [to the story]. So, it has been a liberating experience to be part of such a film. Also, at the end of the day, I think content is all that matters. We shouldn't divide the industries on the basis of language. Parasite [Korean film, 2019] winning [the top honours] at the Oscars has shown that language isn't a barrier anymore."

