Prabhas has a vivid memory of this action sequence from Saaho

After thrilling the audience with his dramatic action sequences in Baahubali, Prabhas is now donning a suave avatar for his action thriller Saaho. Reminiscing the high octane stunts, Prabhas has a fond memories of a Jetman sequence in the film.

Gearing up for his upcoming film, the dedicated actor put in immense efforts to master every action sequence of the much-anticipated film. Touted to be one of the most remarkable action films mounted on a big budget, Saaho consists of varied action stunts. However, Prabhas has already picked his favorite sequence and has vivid memories of the shoot.

While Baahubali showcased power-packed action, Saaho will upgrade the experience of action sequences with car chase, Bike chase, combat sequences amongst many others.

Prabhas has been an action junkie and binges on Hollywood films like Terminator and Judgement Day which have inspired him. In an attempt to treat the Indian audience with world-class action, Prabhas has climbed mountains and crossed rivers as well apart from the cat and bike chases.

The actor has also worked with the renowned Hollywood stunt master Kenny Bates, who has worked in films such as Bad boys starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence and Transformers: dark of the moon.

Saaho is a Multilingual film which also stars Shraddha Kapoor alongside Prabhas.

