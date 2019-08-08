Prabhas releases new poster of Saaho; trailer to be out on August 10

regional-cinema

Saaho makers have been building the air around the upcoming magnum opus and each poster and song release has been received with the thunderous majority.

Prabhas in the fresh poster of Saaho. Pic: Instagram/@actorprabhas

Creating an uproar with its high-octane action, songs, chemistry, and an interesting star cast, the makers of Saaho released a new poster on Thursday, announcing the trailer release on 10th of August. The makers have been building the air around the upcoming magnum opus and each poster and song release has been received with the thunderous majority.

Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, Prabhas wrote, "Darlings! It’s not time to enter the Saaho world! #Saahotrailer out on 10th August! Stay tuned... #SaahoOnAugust30 #Saaho".

Promising a better and the bigger experience, the makers of Saaho announced the new release date. Saaho is one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas, an actor who enjoys pan India appeal. Paired with Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is being shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously. The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others- all the more reasons why the delay does deter the spirit of the audience who are looking forward to the release.

The movie was earlier supposed to release on August 15, but the makers were not ready to serve the audience with any compromise on quality with the movie riding big on high-octane action sequences and never seen the ever long action-packed storyline, so the makers decided to push the release to August 30. Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

