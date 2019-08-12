Prabhas: Saaho has many more high octane stunts

regional-cinema

Dismissing netizens' comparisons with Dhoom franchise, Prabhas asserts Saaho offers never-seen-before action set pieces

Prabhas in Saaho

Regardless of the different genres they belong to, it was inevitable that Prabhas' Saaho would be compared to Baahubali — after all, the actioner marks his return to the silver screen two years after he gave Indian cinema its biggest blockbuster. Soon after the trailer was launched, netizens drew parallels between the Shraddha Kapoor starrer and the Dhoom franchise. With high-octane action stunts performed on bikes and in helicopters, the sequences looked all too familiar to Bollywood's heist-action series, argued Twitterati.

"It's completely different from Dhoom. Just because our film has some bike sequences, people are finding similarities. We have many more high-octane stunts," asserts Prabhas, adding that international action director Kenny Bates — who has worked on films like Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol (2011) and Transformers: Dark Of The Moon (2011) earlier — has choreographed elaborate set pieces that have rarely been seen in Indian cinema. "The action sequences required a lot of prep and rehearsals. We worked on the Abu Dhabi chase sequence for almost a year. I needed to support the [vision of] the director and producers who spent a lot of money."



A still from Dhoom 2 and Dhoom 3

Fronting a multi-lingual, Prabhas reveals he struggled with his Hindi dialogues. "We read and write in Hindi at home, but we don't speak in the language as much. So, it was difficult to dub in Hindi, but I was able to manage it. Shraddha helped me with it."

