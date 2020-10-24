Prabhas' starrer Radhe Shyam's poster crosses 15 million views

Ever since the announcement of Radhe Shyam, anticipation around the movie has been very high. Any new release from the movie and it’s already trending on the internet. The makers just released the motion poster of the movie ‘Beats of Radhe Shyam’ and it has rewritten history.

Check out the motion poster here:

In just 24 hours, the poster has crossed more than 15 Million views, making it the 'Most Viewed Motion Poster in Indian Cinema'. The motion poster takes us through the saga of enternal love from different era. The genre of the movie has got the fans all excited and they are eagerly waiting for Prabhas and Pooja’s chemistry to unfold. Earlier their character looks were revealed and it has been highly appreciated by the viewers.

As Vikramaditya and Prerana, both Prabhas and Pooja look beautiful set in their earlier European backgrounds.

The cast and crew is currently shooting in Italy amidst the scenic beauty.

The movie is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and will be shot simultaneously in various languages.

