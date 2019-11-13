Prabhas truly has a humungous fan following and this incident is proof

Prabhas owns 2019 as his movie Saaho became one of the highest-grossing films not only in the South but all over the world. Fans are showering love from every corner of the world and the most unique surprise is the one we witnessed from fans in Japan.

Sometimes it's tough to believe that fans can go to any extent but Prabhas’ fans from Japan have proven this phrase by selling their food in the glasses which have a picture of Prabhas on it which shows that it's the way their spicy food gets recognition by his ardent fans in Japan.

It was the 17th Triumphant years of the Prabhas era when he got this surprise. Undoubtedly, Prabhas fans can go to any extent and are eagerly awaiting his next film after Saaho.

Recently, the actor was in London for the special screening of Baahubali: The Beginning that made history as the first Non-English film in history to be screened at the Royal Albert Hall.

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in the film Saaho and will be next seen under the direction of Jil fame Radha Krishna Kumar. The working title of the movie is Amour that stars Pooja Hegde opposite him.

