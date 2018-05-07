Prabhas visits parents-to-be Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay

Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini are expecting their first child



Rukmini and Prabhas

Baahubali star Prabhas paid a visit to parents-to-be Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini. The actors are currently shooting for Saaho in Abu Dhabi. When Prabhas was told that Rukmini is visiting Neil, he caught up with the couple to congratulate them. Neil shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, "Such a warm and sweet gesture (sic)."



Neil Nitin Mukesh

Earlier, Neil Nitin Mukesh said, "The arrival of our firstborn hasn't seeped in yet but I'm definitely very excited for the next phase in my life." "I am lucky to have great support system at home, who are constantly guiding Rukmini on the dos and don'ts. We are okay with a baby girl or a baby boy as long as the baby is healthy," he added.

Meanwhile, the mom-to-be Rukmini Sahay revealed that they have been on a baby-shopping spree for the past few months. "Neil will be an excellent doting father just as he is a fantastic husband. He loves children. The family has been taking great care of me. We have been doing a lot of baby shopping over the past few months apart from doing a lot of activities together like meditation, yoga and music," she said.

An elated grandfather-to-be, Nitin Mukesh, branded it as 'the happiest moment in our lives." "This is the 4thgeneration of the Mukesh legacy. This means the world to us and we are very elated. The one thing Nishi and I were looking forward to after Neil got married was a grandchild. In fact, Nishi has started redesigning the family cot that has been passed on from generation to generation for the new arrival,' he added.

