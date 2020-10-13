Prabhas wishes Pooja Hegde on her birthday, reveals her first look from Radhe Shyam

Pooja Hegde's first look from Radhe Shyam, Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Prabhas

Touted to be a magnum opus, Radhe Shyam is suggested to be an epic love story set in Europe. The movie stars Pan India actor Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead. To mark Pooja's birthday, the actor revealed her first look from the movie.

Taking to his social media account, Prabhas introduced his 'Prerana' to the world. Looking pristine in an olive green dress and a floral overcoat, Pooja looks amazing carrying that beautiful smile sitting in a tram.

Prabhas wrote, "Wishing our Prerana @hegdepooja, a very Happy Birthday!." Have a look right here:

Radhe Shyam will be trilingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations.

