Search

Prabhas wishes Pooja Hegde on her birthday, reveals her first look from Radhe Shyam

Published: 13 October, 2020 11:52 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Taking to his Instagram, Prabhas wished his Radhe Shyam co-star Pooja Hegde on her birthday and also shared her first look from the film.

Pooja Hegde's first look from Radhe Shyam, Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Prabhas
Pooja Hegde's first look from Radhe Shyam, Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Prabhas

Touted to be a magnum opus, Radhe Shyam is suggested to be an epic love story set in Europe. The movie stars Pan India actor Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead. To mark Pooja's birthday, the actor revealed her first look from the movie.

Taking to his social media account, Prabhas introduced his 'Prerana' to the world. Looking pristine in an olive green dress and a floral overcoat, Pooja looks amazing carrying that beautiful smile sitting in a tram.

Prabhas wrote, "Wishing our Prerana @hegdepooja, a very Happy Birthday!." Have a look right here:

Radhe Shyam will be trilingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Tags

prabhaspooja hegdeRegional Cinema NewsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK