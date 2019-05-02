Prabhas wraps up the Mumbai schedule of Saaho

regional-cinema

Saaho is set to entertain the audience with world-class action, conceptualised and directed by the Hollywood stunts director, Kenny Bates of Transformers fame, which is sure to be a delight

Prabhas starrer multilingual film, Saaho has wrapped up its Mumbai schedule. The actor has generated immense curiosity amongst cine-goers to witness the epitome of a high tech action thriller, Saaho. The magnum opus Saaho, which is creating headlines for its exceptional screenplay and larger-than-life depiction had begun the shoot in Mumbai a few days ago.

With the release of the trailer- Shades of Saaho Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, that was released on Prabhas and Shraddha's respective birthdays, the audience has been left eagerly curious to witness the interesting duo's crackling chemistry for the very first time on a big screen.

Saaho is set to entertain the audience with world-class action, conceptualised and directed by the Hollywood stunts director, Kenny Bates of Transformers fame, which is sure to be a delight. For one of the action sequences in the film, the makers have roped in a crew of 50 members from Hollywood, making it the most expensive action sequence ever shot in the history of Indian Cinema. Also, touted to be one of the most remarkable action films mounting on a massive budget, Saaho will surprise the audience with one of its kind Jetman sequences, shot for the first time ever.

Winning hearts of the audience across quarters with merely his entry in the first promo and his one-word dialogue 'Boom' in the second one, Prabhas has generated immense curiosity amongst cine-goers to witness the epitome of a high tech action thriller.

Sujeeth's directorial, Saaho is a multilingual film starring the never-seen-ever pair, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas in the lead and is all set to release on 15th August 2019.

